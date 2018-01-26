If you live in Pasco Co., watch out for rabid raccoons

(Thinkstock)

If you live in Pasco County, watch out for sick raccoons!

According to Pasco County Animal Control, there were six separate reports of rabid raccoons on Wednesday of this week. Four were caught and euthanized. Two got away. All were in heavily-populated areas on the west side of the county.

On top of the sick raccoons on Wednesday, they’ve an uptick of sick or injured raccoons since November.

And they want you to be on the lookout. Raccoons can carry and transmit rabies and distemper. So make sure your pets' vaccinations are up to date.

If your pet is bitten, take it to a vet right away. And, of course, don’t feed wild animals by leaving pet food or uncovered trash outside.

And if you’re bitten, make sure to wash the wound out and head straight to the hospital or call 911.

If you've seen what you believe is a rabid animal, call your county's animal control agency.

