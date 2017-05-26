Not getting enough sleep? Your brain might be eating itself

(Thinkstock) (Photo: This content is subject to copyright.)

Here’s a scary thought for those of you who don’t get enough sleep. Your brain might be eating itself.

That’s according to a new study by the Marche Polytechnic University in Italy and published in the Journal of Neuroscience. Researchers looked at the brains of mice that had different amounts of sleep.

They found that the sleep-deprived mice showed more activity in both astrocytes and microglial cells, both of which destroy worn-out cells and debris.

This may be good news in the short term, say researchers, as the process may help to declutter the brain. But in the long term, it could be associated with Alzheimer’s and other forms of neurodegeneration.

You can read more about the study here.

