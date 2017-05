(Pasco Co. Sheriff's Office)

If you’re looking for your pig, we know where it is.

A loose pig, which has now been nicknamed ‘Runaway,’ was found at a home on Central Avenue in Crystal Springs. The residents there have taken the pig in and are looking after them.

If you recognize the pig pictured here, contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. They’ll connect you with the family that has the pig.



