Ikea recalls beach chair globally after injury reports

(Photo: Ikea, Custom)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Swedish furniture retailer Ikea is recalling a beach chair globally after receiving reports that it can collapse and cause injury, such as by pinching fingers.



Ikea urges customers with any model of Mysingso beach chair to return them before Jan. 31 for a full refund without proof of purchase.



Ikea said Tuesday it had received five reports from Finland, Germany, the United States, Denmark and Australia in which users sustained injuries.



Ikea, a leading global home furnishings group, has more than 300 stores in 27 countries. Its parent company is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Click here for more information.

OTHER RECALLS:

Cat food recall for 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty

Sierra Nevada Brewing recalls bottled beer due to hazard

Trader Joe's recalls hummus over listeria concerns

Thousands of Michael's salt lamps recalled

Publix recalls premium pancake and waffle mix

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.