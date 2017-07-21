Undocumented immigrant arrested for murder in Frostproof

An illegal immigrant was charged with murdering his roommate, who was also here illegally, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

An undocumented immigrant was charged with murdering his roommate, who was also here illegally, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news conference Friday.

Detectives say Miguel Cosme got into an argument with Gregorio Colmenero while they were drinking in Frostproof.

It escalated, and they say Cosme got a machete and attacked Colmenero. Detectives say Cosme called 911 and admitted to the killing.

"He's here illegally, he's committing crime and now we have to deal with him," said Judd, who also said he agrees with President Donald Trump's stance on immigration.

"He's also killed another person who was here illegally, who, if they'd have stayed in their home country, in their community, away from Miguel, would be alive and well today. But he chose to come here illegally and subsequently got himself murdered by a fella who didn't mind killing him," Judd went on.





