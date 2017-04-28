Infant booties recalled due to choking hazard

Zutano infant Cozie bootie. Image showS the Z-shaped rubber grippers on bottom of bootie (CPSC)

This recall involves infant fleece gripper Cozie booties. They are 70 percent cotton and 30 percent polyester. The booties have rubber grippers in the shape of a “Z” on the bottom. These booties were sold in sizes 12 - 18 months in 13 solid colors; chocolate, gray, heather gray, hot pink, pool (aqua), apple (light green), cream, fuchsia, lime, mandarin, navy, pagoda (turquoise blue) and periwinkle and in multi-colors. Only booties with the following tracking labels sewn under the care label are included in this recall.

Tracking numbers:

FALL161-03/16

FALL166-03/16

FALL166-06/16

FALL167-06/16

FALL168-07/16

FALL169-07/16

FALL1610-08/16

FALL1611-09/16

FALL1612-07/16

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the detached rubber “Z” grips found in infant’s mouths.



Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled booties, take them away from children and contact the firm for a full refund in the form of a merchandise credit.

Sold At:

G Willikers (Portsmouth, N.H.), Kid Dynamo (Berkeley, Calif.), Magic Beans (Hyde Park, Mass.), Magpie Kids (Somerville, Mass.), Pacifier (Minneapolis, Minn.), The Animal Kingdom (State College, Penn.), The Pump Station (Santa Monica, Calif.), Tip Toes (Holland, Mich.), and other stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.zutano.com from May 2016 through March 2017 for between $22 and $24.

Importer(s):

Zutano Global Inc., of New Bedford, Mass.



Manufactured In:

China

Information provided by CPSC.gov

CPSC.gov