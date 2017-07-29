Infant dies after being left in hot car, 2nd incident in 2 days in Phoenix

Temperatures inside a car can rise quickly on hot days. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2008 Getty Images)

PHOENIX- ​The Phoenix Police Department said a one-year-old boy is dead after being was left in a hot car for two hours near 28th Street and Broadway Road Saturday afternoon.

This is the second case of an infant dying after being left in a hot car in two days, following the incident Friday involving a 7-month-old boy.

According to Phoenix Fire Department, the child was in the vehicle for about two hours before he was found by his mother. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said witnesses reported that the baby had been left in the vehicle for several hours. The child was under the care of his parents.

A crisis response team is responding to assist the family, fire officials said.

Phoenix PD will conduct an investigation but initial indications are that this was accidental.

