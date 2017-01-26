Insane Clown Posse plan 2017 march on Washington

Fans of the Insane Clown Posse are being asked to organize for a march on Washington on September 17. (Photo: www.juggalomarch.com)

As part of its ongoing battle with the FBI, the Insane Clown Posse is planning a march on Washington, D.C. with its fanbase, who are known as Juggalos.

The announcement was made at this weekend’s Gathering of the Juggalos festival in Thornville, Ohio. ICP and its fans will take the nation’s capital on Sept. 16, 2017, frontman Joe “Violent J” Bruce announced.

“In 2017, the weekend of Sept. 17, we need you. We’re gonna do a (expletive) march on Washington,” J told fans during the group’s seminar discussion at the Gathering, an announcement that was met with hearty applause. “They call the Juggalo World a movement, right? Well, let’s move!”

J also announced the group would be throwing “a huge Juggalo concert” that weekend, free of charge, at Jiffy Lube Live in nearby Bristow, Virginia.

The route for the march was also unveiled. It will begin at the Lincoln Memorial, proceed down Constitution Ave. and will end at the Washington Monument, where artists and fans will speak about what it means to be a Juggalo.

“We are going to explain to the world who the (expletive) we really are,” J said. The following day, on Sunday, Sept. 17, the group will throw a picnic for fans, J said.

ICP has been entangled with the FBI since Juggalos were classified as a “loosely organized hybrid gang” in the FBI’s 2011 National Gang Threat Assessment report. In 2014, ICP sued the FBI and the U.S. Justice Department over the designation, but the lawsuit was dismissed by a federal judge. ICP appealed the ruling, and won an appeal in an Ohio court in September 2015.

Regarding the march, J said he was unsure how it would be received. “We don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “We could totally embarrass ourselves, and there could be 25 people (that show up).”

The Gathering of the Juggalos closed out its 17th year on Saturday night with a performance by ICP.

