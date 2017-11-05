Inspiring police officer proposes to love of his life

Officer Tommy Norman asks for the hand of the love of his life, Rosalynd in marriage, while her son Reilly looks on. (Photo: WXIA)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - North Little Rock police officer Tommy Norman, whose social media posts have repeatedly gone viral over the past couple of years - at least until his superiors told him to stop while on duty over the summer - had a really big one on Saturday night.

Norman is known for his incredible interaction with the community he serves. In one recent situation, Norman helped a pregnant homeless woman and her baby while on duty. He said he had to help the domestic abuse survivor and was amazed by the response of people who were willing to "make a difference to change this family's life."

RELATED | Police officer no longer allowed to post on social media while on-duty

In June, the department asked Norman to stop posting photos or videos on his social media pages while wearing his badge. At the time, he said that while he was unhappy with the decision, he had to respect it.

Fast forward to Friday night, and his girlfriend Rosalynd Guiden's birthday party at Samantha's Tap Room and Wood Grill in Little Rock. While there, Officer Norman dropped to one knee and asked for her hand in marriage. Rosalynd's son Reilly looked on.

The shocked and overjoyed Rosalynd said yes!

PHOTOS | Officer Norman proposes to Rosalynd

© 2017 WXIA-TV