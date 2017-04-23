Interstate 4 car fire

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Raw video: Disturbance on American Airlines flight to DFW
-
Man climbs 95ft. pole to return baby bald eagle during storm
-
Video of Akron 5-year-old's lost dog has gone viral
-
Woman finds snakes along popular greenway
-
WATCH: Baby bald eagle returned to nest in DC
-
Verify: Do larger than life Fla. alligators really exist?
-
Woman files suit over Snapple injury
-
Tampa Bay Area Forecast
-
Evacuation lifted; fire cause investigated
-
AA employee off duty after argument
More Stories
-
Polk brush fire 75% containedApr 23, 2017, 12:47 p.m.
-
Petition calls for City of Tampa's flag to be pulled…Apr 22, 2017, 3:43 p.m.
-
How Trump's plans to curb financial protections may…Apr 23, 2017, 6:12 a.m.