911 operators still have trouble locating callers

Recent cases show that 911 operators need better location technology or the ability to receive texts. WTSP photo

Social media is buzzing with the story of a woman kidnapped in North Carolina who was rescued from the trunk of her kidnapper’s car by texting with her 911 operator.

Quick thinking by the 911 operator to use his cell phone to text her when he couldn’t identify her location saved the woman. That rescue is just one case of a nation-wide problem with 911 that could put your life in danger.

10Investigates has been telling you about this for more than a year.

Through a nationwide investigation with our parent company TEGNA, we discovered the problem is if you call 911 on your cell phone the odds are the 911 operator will have no idea where you are calling from.

Throughout the country, including in the Bay area, we've seen problems with victims trying to call 911 through their cell phone in an emergency.

Ten years ago there was a local case of an operator not able to find the victim, Denise Amber Lee who was trapped in the backseat of her kidnapper’s car. She was killed.

And in Georgia, a woman died when her car sank to the bottom of a lake and the 911 operator couldn't find her location.

And this is still a big problem today.

10Investigates did an experiment with Fred White of Laaser 911 technology, a company which developed software to help emergency operators identify the location of cell phones.

First we called 911 with a cell phone. White asked the 911 operator: “Can you tell me the text that just popped up on your screen?”

She said, “It is coming up as T-Mobile USA, 509 Trop Circle Southwest in North Port.”

But that address is where the cell phone tower was located, not where the cell phone call was made. Then we made a call using the same cell phone but with software developed that links better with 911 centers, the 911 operator was able to nail our address perfectly.

The problem is the software is available but not being used by most carriers or 911 centers across the country. It is a bureaucratic mess involving the FCC and resistance from the major cell phone carriers

