Hillsborough commission finding odd ways to spend other people's money

TAMPA - Have you heard the term OPM? It means Other's People's Money.

And it appears some government agencies use that philosophy when it comes to your tax dollars. As 10Investigates discovered, Hillsborough County is spending your tax dollars to improve their surroundings but ignoring a problem that affects many drivers.

“Oh that sucks!” was the reaction from Kelsey Galer regarding the potholes on Bay to Bay Boulevard in Tampa and the lavish renovation going on in the Hillsborough Commission chamber. There is a loose tie between the two.

But first, let's start with the potholes. The county is in charge of repairing Bay to Bay, but is not doing so and that upsets Galer who says,” I would like some nice, paved roads.”



That’s the feeling of many of the 18,000 drivers who are on thatroad each day. The potholes are noticeable and provide a bumpy ride on one of the major east-west connectors between Bayshore and Westshore boulevards.



Andrea Gebbia, whose family owns Olive Oils on Bay to Bay, has to drive the road every day is all too aware of the problems on the road.

”Certainly when I'm driving down Bay to Bay I'm swerving in and out of the lanes to avoid the potholes,” she said.

Gebbia says her customers notice the problem as well because it's so hard to miss.

Gebbia had no idea that Hillsborough County commissioners approved a renovation of their chambers that include $159,000 in a new audio-visual system, $92,000 worth of new furniture and $41,000 in overtime payments.

And if you drive Bay to Bay and have to deal with these potholes, you are going to love this. While the county commission has a brand new dais, the desk they sit behind, and brand new TV equipment, don’t expect Bay to Bay get fixed anytime soon. Public Works says it's not even on its list for paving in 2017.



Gebbia's reaction: “It's disappointing to hear. Why do they need high definition television and yet we have to ruin our cars in the potholes?"

And while the are two separate projects out of two separate budget years, the commission's renovations started out as an $111, 000 project, but when you add in all the TV improvements that the county says are necessary it became $324,000, which some people say is a prime example of government spending spinning out of control.



Gebbia added,” Kind of a shame to hear that.”

The county had no comment except to say the renovation project was necessary. In the meantime. part of the reason the county approved the overtime measure is to ensure that the renovation could be done while commissioners took their winter break so it would be ready for the first meeting of 2017.

Unfortunately the project is still not finished and commissioners have had to move their meetings and business to a conference room, where they make do with tables instead of fancy desks.

