Crist appeals to Obama to help free St. Pete man

ST. PETERSBURG - He's been locked up for decades but some people, including his mother, believe Michael Morgan is an innocent man.

Now there's a renewed push to get President Obama to take a closer look at the case and lend support. 10Investigates has been following the story for years.

“This is huge, this is huge.”

That how Vel Thompson described a letter that Florida congressman and former governor Charlie Christ sent to the president Friday about her son.

“I'm speechless. Do you know how long I have been waiting for this?” Thompson told us.

She has been waiting 23 years, to be exact. In 1993 Morgan began serving three life sentences for a crime many people say he did not commit. And Crist, after seeing our stories and talking with Morgan's mother, felt compelled to write the letter to the president.

The congressman told us, “I can’t believe he has gotten three life sentences on a flimsy case in my estimation, where there is virtually no physical evidence whatsoever.” His letter to Obama is provided below.



In addition, Morgan, who was convicted of attempted rape and shooting a convicted drug dealer, had an alibi: he driver of the getaway car said he wasn’t there and his co-defendant has given several sworn statements saying Morgan wasn’t involved. Morgan was found guilty on the testimony of the drug dealer, who gave police a completely different physical description.



In a prison interview, Morgan told 10Investigates, “I had nothing but my word and they believed (the drug dealer) and not me.”



But now with the help of Crist and the potential involvement of the president, Thompson has hope, telling us, “I would have never thought in a million years when I started this that it would get this far."



When we called Vel Thompson to tell her about Crist's letter, she started crying, then broke down again when we showed it to her.

Meanwhile, Crist has met face to face with President Obama on the case. The president can't issue a pardon in this instance - that’s up to Gov. Rick Scott and the Cabinet through the lengthy clemency process, but the president's public support would clearly mean a lot to helping free Michael Morgan.

