U.S. senator speaks out on spending at Tampa Housing Authority

TAMPA - Questionable spending at Tampa Housing Authority is getting the attention of one of the most powerful U.S. senators in Washington - Charles Grassley of Iowa.

A 10Investigates project exposing hundreds of thousands of dollars being spent on items that don't help those in public housing caught the attention of Grassley's office, which called the THA spending "insane".

It seems that way when you juxtapose roaches in the kitchen with thousands of dollars spent on flowers from local florists, paint peeling off the wall while the THA drops thousands on employee galas, plus broken heaters and refrigerators against the backdrop of thousands spent on lunches at fancy restaurants.

“They are not using the funding they are getting on proper things,” says former Robles Park resident Tonya Showers.

Showers isn’t the only one outraged by the Tampa Housing Authority’s spending habits.

Grassley himself couldn't sit down for an interview because he's working on cabinet appointments and the Supreme Court nomination but our investigation caught his eye.

He sent 10Investigates this blistering statement.

"It's hard to see how a housing authority can justify spending on business meals, employee banquets and flowers when its No. 1 responsibility seems to be falling by the wayside. Every dollar spent on banquets and flowers doesn't fix a crumbling apartment or provide housing for those in need. "



Showers, who lived at Robles Park for several years, says, “They are just wasting money. We want to eat too! While you all have banquets we're hungry.”



The questionable spending habits, which also include a $400 entry fee for a golf championship, aren't the only problem. The board chair, Susan Johnson-Velez, admits she is not familiar with the budget. But she doesn't see a big problem telling 10Investigates “I think it is important to have the community building component a part of what we do.

Grassley and his office disagree.

And because the amounts used to take care of the staff at the THA, Grassley’s office says they believe folks there are trying to hide the money so no one knows how it is being spent.



Grassley says he plans to look into the Tampa problems and address them with newly appointed Housing and Urban Development secretary Ben Carson He says HUD needs to check the accountability and transparency at THA.



And Showers and others living at Robles Park say "HUD is giving (the THA) too much funding and they are not doing anything with it."



A consultant report says the THA needs to spend $2-3 million dollars over the next three years to rehab Robles Park apartments.

But the problem is money is tight and the organization expects cuts from HUD. Nevertheless, they have found the money to spend on lavish items.

