Tampa Housing Authority spending lavishly, overlooking poverty

TAMPA -- A public housing complex with hundreds of families living in it is meant to be a place to help those in need.

But 10Investigates learned nearly 25 percent of the complex's apartments just failed an inspection report. At the same time, the Tampa Housing Authority is spending thousands on entertaining its staff rather than fixing such uninhabitable conditions for some.

You get an idea of the level of poverty in the Robles Park housing complex at the weekly food distribution from the East Tampa Business and Civic Association.

“How you doin’ today?” asks a volunteer as she distributes food to the dozens who are lined up for help.

Another volunteer asks a woman “How many children do you have?”

When the woman answers three, the volunteer tells her, “Hold up. Let me give you more corn dogs.”

Dianne Hart, the CEO of the organization, says it is like this every week.

“I come to Robles Park because there is a need for food," he says.

Hart adds, “I understand everybody may not be able to go to the grocery store like you and I do.”



She also knows many people living in this public housing complex are living in terrible conditions.

One Robles Park resident, who didn’t want to give her name because she is afraid of retribution from the Housing Authority, says, “We don't have heat. Our heaters don't work. They blow out cold air so we have to cut on our ovens to get warm in our apartments.”

She showed us her apartment and says the heat not working is just one of the problems. The woman keeps a towel in the bottom of her refrigerator because it leaks, the cabinets are infested with roaches and paint is peeling off the walls.

And residents recently learned things will get only worse as a consultant told the board at the January meeting, “HUD is continually cutting programs and funding.”

But after examining thousands of line item expenses we found the Tampa Housing Authority has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars the past five years on business lunches, catering services, parties, banquets and flowers.

When 10Investigates told Hart about the expenditures she was taken aback.

“I can't believe they would spend their money on banquets and flowers when there is such a need out in all the public housing," she said.

But it's all in the spreadsheets, in black and white.

Business luncheons and going to banquets at places like Season's 52, J Alexander's and Maggiano's where last year the housing agency spent $17,691, including one lunch that alone was $1,525.

Then add just from last year $10,000 spent on employee appreciation. Add another $36,000 for the employee appreciation gala. And then $6,200 for flowers for various reasons. Flowers?



10Investigates told the woman who showed us her roach-infested apartment about how the money was being spent and she was angry, saying “That's not right. They should be spending it on residents. Stuff needs to be done on our apartments.”

But THA executive director Jerome Ryans -- whom we have explained in previous stories makes more than $214,000 a year which, through creative financing, is almost $60,000 more than the Congressionally-mandated cap -- says the money is well spent.

10Investigates caught up with Ryans after the January board meeting and said: “In the past five years you have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on banquets and flowers.” Before we could finish, Ryans chimed in, “That's not necessarily correct.”



We questioned his denial and then Ryans admitted, ”If you are talking about flowers, yes we will do that. We will continue to do that and we will continue to do tha. We are going to be part of this community.”



Meanwhile, Ryans disputed the documents his own agency gave to 10Investigates. He says the amount spent on the employee gala wasn't as it seemed.



According to Ryans, THA doesn’t spend $25,000 on catering. "That is our business meeting at the end of the year to talk about all the things we do," he said.

However, on the spreadsheets, obtained through a public records request, the expense is listed under “Employee Gala."



Meanwhile, 10Investigates learned the board, including the chairperson, wasn't aware of these expenses.

10Investigates asked Chairperson Susan Johnson-Velez if it causes her any concern regarding the amount of money being spent on the items discovered. She told us, “Not having details, I think it is important. It is an important component of what we do."

But those who see the conditions firsthand, like Hart, believe the money is not being put to the best use.

“That hurts my heart, that anybody would spend that kind of money when there are other things when there is such a dire need in the housing subdivision."

Part of the problem, according to Johnson-Velez, is that the board does not scrutinize the budget line by line and depends on housing authority staff to keep track of spending.

Another reason for the spending, THA staff told 10Investigates, is that the money comes from different budgets. That, obviously, doesn't help the real people living in this complex.

(© 2017 WTSP)