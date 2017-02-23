10Investigates: Tired Uber drivers on the road

Photo: Getty Images

TAMPA - Driving in Tampa Bay can be dangerous enough. But add in drivers behind the wheel for 15, 18 maybe 20 hours at a time.

In November, 10Investigates exposed the problem of taxi drivers not regulated on the number of hours they drive. They're not alone.

Now, we've found that some Uber drivers across the country work virtually around the clock to make ends meet.

“There's no rhyme or reason to my days. This is my office, my second home, this is my bedroom.”

That’s how Uber driver Terry Write describes her work week. Write adds, “I spend more time in this car than I do at home."



Write is one of more than 160,000 people driving for Uber, and she recently racked up her 10,000th trip for the company.

Uber is Write's full-time job, and she estimates she spends at least 50 hours a week behind the wheel, not including her commute or the few hours of sleep she's able to grab throughout her work day.

“It just works, Write tells us of her routine. "I can sleep for two hours and be totally ok.”

Driving tired is a way of life for some Uber drivers . And it's no different for Uber drivers than taxi drivers in Hillsborough County, who admitted during our investigation last year they also often drive tired and sleep in their cabs.

One cabbie who didn’t want his face on camera and asked to stay anonymous says, “It might take 12 hours ,15, 18. It depends that's how it is.”

When we asked how many days a week you work he replied, “Seven days.”

You've got to be tired, we asked another taxi driver who replied, “Of course you've got to be tired. Sometimes you take chances. Some people sleep in the cab.”

Part of the problem is the fact that both Uber and the cab companies consider their drivers independent contractors and don't regulate how many hours they can drive.



“That's crazy, that's nuts,” says Ben Fiore, whose car was hit by a taxi in Tampa. He can’t believe there are no restrictions on the hours taxi or Urber drivers can be on the road. Fiore would like to avoid both Uber and taxi vehicles on the road, but only the cabs are marked.

“I don't let them get behind me, “ Fiore says. “ If I see one I one behind me, I'm changing lanes.”

Compounding the problem, the Hillsborough Public Transportation Commission, which regulates the industries , has no restrictions either. City commissioner Ken Hagan sits on the PTC board.

“*(I'm) shocked and surprised that we don't have any restrictions on taxi cab drivers working up to 24 hours candidly,” Hagan admits.



That's what he told us in November when we brought the issue to him regarding cabs. Hagan said the problem would be addressed: “I believe in one of our future meetings we will take up this issue.”



However, that was November and nothing has been done. Now we find Uber has no regulations on its drivers. The company issued a statement telling 10Investigates:

“With Uber, you decide when, where and how long to drive. There's no boss or set shifts, and people can go offline or switch between ridesharing apps and other types of work at the push of a button. It's independent, entrepreneurial work that's there when you need it."

Meanwhile, Terry Write says "I think a smart driver is one who knows their limitations, and, when they can say, 'O.K., I'm too sleepy. I need to pull over.'"

But Lyft, the second largest ridesharing company, doesn't want to take chances. Write's husband Jason drives for Lyft. He's limited to 14-hour work days before he's required to take a six-hour break; that's not the case for Uber drivers



According to Write, “Usually I try to pull over when I'm close to tired, not tired, so I know when I'm thinking ' OK, this is my last passenger.'”



And while Uber and taxi drivers say they don’t want to drive tired, as long as there are no restrictions they say they have to drive those long hours to make a decent living.

That means any time you are on the road and next to one of their vehicles, you could be at risk of being in an accident with a driver who is less alert than they should be.



And Write is aware of the danger: “You could risk your life and other people's lives when you are sleepy.”



Yet driving sleepy is a normal way of life for many professional drivers.

