Double-dipping loophole used by clerk of court

Dan Klein retired and then returned to work for the Hillsborough Clerk of Court. WTSP photo

TAMPA -- Imagine getting to retire -- with a sizeable taxpayer-funded pension and retirement -- and then being able to go back to work for that same employer. It's called double-dipping, and state employees used to be able to do it all the time until the Legislature tried to put a stop to this practice.

But as 10Investigates found out, the Hillsborough Clerk of Court office is working around the system.

We caught up with Hillsborough Clerk of Court Pat Frank to ask her about the practice, through which her former chief deputy clerk Dan Klein was hired back as a consultant.

“In hiring Dan Klein as a consultant for $4,400, aren’t you skirting the wait until six months after you leave a position?” we asked Frank.

However, Frank didn’t want to address the issue saying, “You've asked our office for records on this issue and I've given them to you and that is all I'm going to say at this time.”

Here’s the issue: At the end of January, Klein retired from the clerk's office and became eligible for his taxpayer-funded $381,000 retirement check as well as $79,000 a year for the rest of his life. However, just a couple of weeks later Klein went back to work for the clerk's office, this time as a consultant for $4,400 per week.

When we tried to press Frank on the issue, she curtly said, ”I've told you. I've given you all the records. I've told you my decision on that matter.”

What Frank didn't want to discuss was the fact that state law says anyone like Klein who entered what’s called the Deferred Retirement Options Program -- or DROP plan -- and goes back to work for a public agency in less than six months forfeits their retirement check and pension benefits.

However, Frank used a company, SS Solutions Staff, that finds a loophole to get around this.

In fact, on the company website it says: "DROP Specialists"

"We are experts in the Florida Retirement Services (FRS) Deferred Retirement Option Program (DROP) as it relates to reemployment options. As an exclusive vendor with approval to provide this service we specialize in assisting FRS agencies, securing proven talent to assist them in critical need areas and we help FRS employees with reemployment into FRS participating agencies."

The company even has a YouTube video saying, “There's a process we call Drop Contract Services that allows you to return to work immediately after DROP.”

That's how Klein got the job as a contractor. So now he makes $4,400 a week.

Plus he gets his $381,000 retirement check. Plus his yearly pension of $79,000.

We pressed Frank one final time and she still didn’t want to comment, saying, “You can refer to the records, thank you.”

When we asked, “And the public should be fine with that?”

Frank replied, “They absolutely should!”

“And why is that?” we asked.

“Because nothing has been illegal,” Frank insisted.

And while it is clearly legal, we tried one more time, asking, “But don't feel as if it is skirting the law?”

Almost the same response from the clerk. “I’m not going to comment anymore. I've already told you the records are there. They speak for themselves.”



We reached out to Klein, who sent this statement: "I enjoyed 11 years with the Clerk's office and look forward to spending the next 12 months as a consultant.

Meantime SS Solutions, the St. Augustine company that put together the consulting agreement, did not return our calls.

Again, this is legal, but to some it appears it violates the spirit of state law.

