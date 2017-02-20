TAMPA BAY, Florida - (first of two parts) It's hard to go a day on the road without seeing some driver distracted by a cell phone. That may have something to do with Florida's toothless texting-while-driving laws, among the weakest in the country.
10Investigates took tough questions to the state's leading legislators standing in the way of making texting-while-driving a primary traffic offense, as 41 other states have done.
Currently, texting-while-driving in Florida is only a secondary offense - one which officers can not pull you over for, unless you are doing something else dangerous. Additionally, numerous other handheld phone activities remain completely legal while driving in Florida, from taking photos to using the GPS to checking the weather.
“That’s a useless law; it does nothing," said Bobby Dominguez, the father of Michael Anthony Barberio, who was 21 when he was killed by a suspected distracted driver in 2008. "(Florida's law) does nothing. It doesn’t force people to think about their actions; there are no consequences.”
Barberio was enlisted in the Navy as an aspiring nuclear engineer. And even though his death was nearly nine years ago now, his family says the pain is repeated every time another family loses someone to a distracted driver, potentially because of Florida's toothless texting laws.
But law enforcement leaders have been asking the legislature for years to tighten up Florida's texting laws to give them a tool to combat the dangerous behavior.
|Senator
|Party
|Address
|Social
|
Brandes, Jeff
Parts of Pinellas
|Republican
| District Of fice:
9800 4th Street North
Suite 200
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
(727) 563-2100
| Facebook
|
Galvano, Bill
Parts of Hillsborough, Manatee
|Republican
| District Office:
1023 Manatee Avenue West
Suite 201
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 741-3401
|
Grimsley, Denise
Parts of Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas
|Republican
| District Office:
295 E. Interlake Boulevard
Lake Placid, FL 33852
(863) 465-2626
(813) 233-4277
| Facebook
|
Latvala, Jack
Parts of Pinellas
|Republican
| District Office:
26133 U.S. Highway 19 North
Suite 201
Clearwater, FL 33763
(727) 793-2797
| Facebook
|
Lee, Tom
Parts of Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk
|Republican
| District Office:
915 Oakfield Drive
Suite D
Brandon, FL 33511
(813) 653-7061
|
Rouson, Darryl
Parts of Hillsborough, Pasco
|Democrat
| District Office:
535 Central Avenue
Suite 302
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
(727) 822-6828
|
Simpson, Wilton
Parts of Citrus, Hernando, Pasco
|Republican
| District Office:
4076 Commercial Way
Spring Hill, FL 34606
(352) 540-6074
| Facebook
|
Stargel, Kelli
Parts of Lake, Polk
|Republican
| District Office:
2033 East Edgewood Drive
Suite 1
Lakeland, FL 33803
(863) 668-3028
| Facebook
| Steube, Greg
Parts of Charlotte, Sarasota
|Republican
|
District Office:
| Facebook
| Young, Dana
Parts of Hillsborough
|Republican
| District Office:
1211 N. Westshore Blvd.
Suite 409
Tampa, FL 33607
(813) 281-5507
