10Investigates identified at least three towing charges that one family should not have had in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. (Photo: WTSP)

The 10Investigates team will be honored by the Florida Bar tonight, for “continued excellence in journalism that highlights the system of law and justice as it affects Floridians.”

It will be the fourth year in a row the Bar has honored our team, and this year’s award is for the dozens of stories investigative reporter Noah Pransky has done cracking down on predatory towing around Tampa Bay and West/Central Florida.

You can check out those stories, including handy resources to fight fraudulent towing yourself, at www.TowingTroubles.com.

© 2017 WTSP-TV