TAMPA, Florida - When revelers leave their car outside a bar overnight, there's often anxiety over whether it will be there the next morning.

At Coppertail Brewery in Ybor City, not only is the car typically still there, but there's often a thank-you note on the windshield too - with a coupon for free beer.

"They almost always think they're in trouble," bar manager Zeus Cordeiro said of the drivers who receive the envelopes. "They open the letter and they are always shocked that it’s a free beer and they are so stoked!

That note thanks drivers for leaving their vehicle at the brewery instead of driving home, offering them a free brew the next time they visit Coppertail:

Coppertail founder Kent Bailey started the initiative when the brewery opened in 2014 and Cordeiro says it's been well received.

"It’s the cool thing to do," he said. "It’s the right thing to do. It keeps people safe."

10Investigates has exposed how predatory tow practices in Tampa could lead drinkers to get behind the wheel out of fear of getting towed.

However, at Coppertail - as with the rest of the bars and restaurants that serve alcohol in Tampa - it's illegal for tow trucks to patrol the establishments' parking lots overnight.

After 10Investigates exposed the little-known ordinance, Pasco and Pinellas counties copied the rules to expand protection for anyone who may need to leave his or her car overnight.

Cordeiro says Coppertail is just trying to do its part to nudge drinkers into more responsible behavior once they've had a few drinks.

"I feel like the more you get something (for free), the more it’s like, ‘Hell yeah, I’m not going to do that next time!"

It's his hope that more IOUs will mean fewer DUIs.

NOTE: This story came to 10Investigates from a tip via Facebook. Feel free to submit yours, confidentially, to investigative reporter Noah Pransky.

(© 2017 WTSP)