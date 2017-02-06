Cold, nitrogen may be to blame in pelican deaths

Scores of pelicans have become sick and died in the St. Pete area. WTSP photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- There may be an explanation for the scores of dead and sick pelicans in two lakes last month.

The city says initial tests seems to indicate the sewage overflows last summer are not the cause. 10Investigates first uncovered raw sewage being dumped into Calm Bayou in 2015 and another spill this past summer.

However, the City of St Petersburg says there is another cause for the deaths of 70 pelicans since Jan. 11 other than the fact it dumped raw or partially treated sewage this in Clam Bayou and Tampa Bay this summer.

According to the city, independent biologists have analyzed samples from Riviera Bay Lake and Coffee Pot Bayou where several pelicans died and got sick. The biologist says the cause could be from the cold snap last month that made the water temperature drop and that could be the reason several tilapia died. Tilapia is a major food source for pelicans, that might have ingested the fish and a pathogen.

The city also says the biologists found there was a high concentration of nitrogen in the water samples and that could be a result from fertilizer runoff and animal waste.

While the city says that appears to be the cause for the pelican deaths, it also admits the biologists in their preliminary testing have not been able to rule out the sewage dumps and overflows as a contributing factor.

(© 2017 WTSP)