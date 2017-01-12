Eight Pinellas facilities ask for tax dollars

The Toronto Blue Jays play their spring training games at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium in Dunedin, and the team is looking to upgrade the stadium and practice facilities. WTSP photo

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- It isn’t just the Tampa Bay Rays eyeing tourist tax dollars for future construction projects, as eight Pinellas County facilities applied for grants for proposed renovations.

They include:

City of Clearwater – Eddie C. Moore Press Box

City of Dunedin – Toronto Blue Jays

City of Clearwater – Ruth Eckerd Hall

St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club

City of Clearwater – Countryside Sports Complex

Morean Arts Center for the Glass Studio and Hot Shop

American Craftsman Museum

Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Tourist, or "bed" taxes, are collected on overnight stays at hotels and rental properties and the revenues are primarily intended for projects that will boost tourism. In addition to stadiums and convention centers, many counties use the funds to renourish beaches, build museums and other tourist attractions, and support events that draw tourists to town.

Pinellas County leaders will now have to decide which projects are eligible for the bed tax funds, as well as which are worthy as there likely isn't enough money to fund all eight projects plus a potential Rays stadium down the road.

