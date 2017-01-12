Eight Pinellas facilities ask for tax dollars

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- It isn’t just the Tampa Bay Rays eyeing tourist tax dollars for future construction projects, as eight Pinellas County facilities applied for grants for proposed renovations.
They include:
- City of Clearwater – Eddie C. Moore Press Box
- City of Dunedin – Toronto Blue Jays
- City of Clearwater – Ruth Eckerd Hall
- St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club
- City of Clearwater – Countryside Sports Complex
- Morean Arts Center for the Glass Studio and Hot Shop
- American Craftsman Museum
- Clearwater Marine Aquarium
Tourist, or "bed" taxes, are collected on overnight stays at hotels and rental properties and the revenues are primarily intended for projects that will boost tourism. In addition to stadiums and convention centers, many counties use the funds to renourish beaches, build museums and other tourist attractions, and support events that draw tourists to town.
Pinellas County leaders will now have to decide which projects are eligible for the bed tax funds, as well as which are worthy as there likely isn't enough money to fund all eight projects plus a potential Rays stadium down the road.
More on the Rays stadium:
Oldsmar makes pitch to Tampa Bay Rays
Hillsborough ready to talk Rays money...but how much?
Would a Rays stadium on Gandy cause traffic issues?
(© 2017 WTSP)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs