Federal District Court in Tampa rules in favor of hospice in Medicare fraud case

Attorney Adam Schwartz who represents Chapters Health System says, “The hospice industry is under great scrutiny.” (Photo: WTSP)

We have an update to a series of 10Investigates stories on the local Hillsborough County chapter of Hospice.

An appeals court dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit against "Chapters Health System."

A former employee, Nancy Chase, filed suit claiming billing fraud and saying the company was putting profits before patients.

The claims were that "chapters" were convincing those who didn't need it to get into hospice.

In 2016, a federal judge concluded that there wasn't enough evidence to prove 'Medicare and Medicaid fraud.'

Thursday we learned both the Federal District Court in Tampa and the 11th Circuit Court in Atlanta ruled in favor of Chapters and against Ms. Chase because her claims were 'meritless.'

