Homeowner forced to get permits for pool built in 1980

“ I opened it up and read it and thought this can't be,” Janet Martin said. “I read it again and I'm furious, my heart starts beating and I don't know what to think.” WTSP photo

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- If you own a home this could affect you -- especially if you've owned it for quite some time.

Imagine suddenly being told you will be fined thousands of dollars for something on your property that doesn't have the correct permits.

“This could happen to anybody; this could happen to you.” That’s what Clearwater homeowner Janet Martin says about the problems she is encountering.

Martin is talking about violation notices she received in the mail from the Pinellas Code Enforcement Office.

“ I opened it up and read it and thought this can't be,” Martin said. “I read it again and I'm furious, my heart starts beating and I don't know what to think.”

Here's the problem: The violations say her pool doesn't have the proper building permits and code enforcement is fining her $1,000 a day until it's fixed.

But Martin says she had no idea there was a problem because she bought the home 16 years ago, had an inspection and the title company said there were no problems.

Martin says, “You trust the title company, you trust inspectors your trust that all their Ts are crossed and their IIs are dotted. If it's not how do you know? That’s why you hire them and pay them.”

Martin says code enforcement addressed these issues after a neighbor complained her pool water was discolored. And that is when she was cited for not having the proper permits.

However, she had no idea because the pool and the shed were built by the original owner in 1980. That’s 36 years ago!



“The code was in existence at that time,, said the head of Pinellas Code Enforcement, Todd Myers. He adds, “The homeowner at that time would be expected to comply with the codes.”

When 10Investigates told Myers that Martin didn’t buy it from the original owner and the home was built in 1980, then sold to someone else before Martin bought it in 1998, which meant she was years removed from the process, Myers agreed.

However, he also says, “Under Florida Law when a property transfers the new owner inherits the problems or issues that are there.”

And while Myers says he feels bad for Martin she will have to get plans drawn up for the shed, have to have an electrical inspection of the pool and foot the bill for it. As a teacher and widow Martin says it is a tough expense to deal with.



While Martin wants the county to grandfather her shed and pool, Myers says that isn't possible, adding that title insurance companies are more thorough these days and without the proper permits she would have problems selling her home down the road.

According to Myers, it is beneficial to get it addressed even though it is not her fault because any unpermitted structures fall to the new owner.

Myers says Martin could go after the title company or the original owner, but because she bought the home so long ago the title company is out of business and she can't find the original owners and isn’t even sure they are alive.

Meantime, it's also wise to check on all permits before you buy an existing home. The title company is supposed to do that, but it doesn't hurt to make sure it has done its job.

(© 2017 WTSP)