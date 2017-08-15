Moving mess: Belongings don't follow woman's cross-country move

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Florida solar eclipse map: Aug. 21, 2017
-
Euclid releases dash cam video from controversial arrest
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Tripp Halstead 'excited' about first grade
-
stun gun folo
-
Man accused of taking pictures up woman's skirt at local Starbucks
-
Protesters Topple Confederate Statue Outside NC Courthouse
-
Aerial footage of Pasco sinkhole after 8th home condemned
-
Jury rules in favor of Taylor Swift, awards her $1
-
Beware of fake eclipse glasses
More Stories
-
Citing safety, bus driver lets kids off 10 blocks…Aug 15, 2017, 9:31 a.m.
-
Marijuana's Momentum: Legal weed on a winning streakAug 14, 2017, 6:30 p.m.
-
Florida tourism grows 4.1 percent compared to 2016Aug 15, 2017, 8:00 a.m.