SCAM ALERT: Sarasota Co. warns of phone scam posing as sheriff's office

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a new phone scam that is targeting them.

The scammers are calling residents posing as the sheriff's office, but here's the bigger problem. The scammers have found a way to use the main telephone number, posing as the sheriff's office on the caller ID.

The scammers are posing under the main telephone number, which is (941) 861-5800.

The catch is the scammers are calling and asking residents for money for outstanding warrants and/or jury duty. The SCSO would like to reassure the public that they would never call requesting money.

