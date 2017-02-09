10Investigates obtained public records exchanged between the county and the Atlanta Braves that reveal several concessions Sarasota has made during negotiations over the baseball team’s future spring training home.

Following a protracted public records battle with Sarasota County, 10Investigates obtained public records exchanged between the county and the Atlanta Braves that reveal several concessions Sarasota has made during negotiations over the baseball team’s future spring training home.

Sarasota County had previously claimed the records were confidential, but 10Investigates pressed county leaders on their “trade secrets” public records exemption to obtain several draft agreements between the two parties over the past two years.

Comparing the parties’ initial letter of intent to its most recent letter, several significant changes were made during the course of negotiations:

A "community benefits" clause was removed from the agreement, which would have allowed Sarasota County to host public meetings, conventions, conferences, non-profit events, and amateur sporting events at the facility when the Braves were not using it.

A "construction materials sales taxes" clause was added, requiring Sarasota County to use "reasonable best efforts" to ensure construction materials will be exempt from state and local sales taxes.

A clause was added to ensure the Braves "shall have no obligation to provide its financials to (the county) or any other third party during the term of such debt."

A "cost overruns" clause was added to require Sarasota County to pick up an additional $20 million in project financing if state financing cannot be secured.

The Braves also got the county to agree to contribute a yet-to-be-disclosed annual amount to a capital improvement fund for repairs and replacements to the facility and surrounding player housing. In original drafts, the team was responsible for all capital improvements.

The county also agreed to a new ban on street vendors within half a mile of the ballpark.

Other notable clauses in the contract:

Make the county the "owner" of the property, but provide the Braves with year-round control of the facility. This insures the team will not have to pay property taxes, or many of the standard taxes associated with construction.

The Braves also retain "all revenues" from events held at the "public" facility, including parking on county property.

The Braves will pay for the day-to-day maintenance and operating expenses to operate the facility.

The Braves will pay the developer somewhere between $3.75 million and $4.5 million per year for rent, but according to documents, the team "wants to make no up-front capital contribution to development/construction of the Facility."

The 30-year lease is actually a 20-year lease, since the Braves can opt out anytime in the final 10 years of the contract, provided they give the county 12 months' notice and pay off any outstanding public debt (if any still exists) on the project. Here's more on the 2014 state law that made it easier for MLB teams to break spring training leases.

The project is estimated to be complete by January 2018.

Sarasota County is holding a press conference later today to provide more details of the project's proposed financing.

