Thousands of FEMA fraud cases reported since Irma

Thousands of people claim they were the victim of fraud after hurricane Irma tore through the sunshine state.

It’s something 10investigates warned you about, bad people looking to take advantage of you after a disastrous situation.

The Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud says they have received more than 5,000 related to hurricane Irma.

Some of the complaint calls to the NCDF relating to Sandy, Harvey, Irma and Maria are: False Claim, FEMA Impersonator, Donation Fraud, Suspicious Ad for Inspectors, SSN Used by Someone Else, Hotel Issue, Red Cross Donation Fraud, Website Representing FEMA, Labor Issues, Mortgage/Bank Inspector, Price Gouging, Electricity Disconnection Threat, SBA Fraud, Thieves Pretending to Need Shelter, National Flood Insurance Program Impersonator and Potential Contractor Fraud.

So if you think the storm is long gone, the crooks are not, you could still find someone using your personal information to apply for FEMA assistance, even though you never signed up for it!

NCDF operates a call center 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to take disaster fraud complaints through a national hotline number (1-866-720-5721) and via email (disaster@leo.gov). This hotline serves, in essence, as a national 911 for disaster fraud. NCDF investigators review complaints and, as appropriate, refer complaints to the appropriate federal, state, or local agency in the relevant jurisdiction.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV