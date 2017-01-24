WTSP
Two top officers leave Tampa International police

MIke Deeson, WTSP 6:54 PM. EST January 24, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. -- Airport security at the top of minds for most following the Fort Lauderdale murder. But 10 Investigates has learned the top two men in the Tampa International Airport Police Department are calling it quits.

TIA Police Chief Paul Sireci handed in his resignation Monday saying he will miss the excitement of the completion of the billion-dollar master plan at the airport and will stay on until his replacement is found.

Assistant Chief Ralph Anthony says he will leave the airport police department March 31.

Neither man gave any reason for leaving, however, a recent survey of airport peer reviews gave the police department a score well below other departments in the airport.

No one at TIA had any comment about the resignations, but said while the peer review scores were low, they were better than last year.

