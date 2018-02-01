'Zombie Campaigns': The candidate might be spending money, even if they're dead

"Zombie Campaigns": A groundbreaking political investigation by 10News and the Tampa Bay Times. (Photo: 10News, Tampa Bay Times)

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Drain they swamp, they said.

With all of the attention on the "swamp creatures" occupying the U.S. Capitol, nobody is paying attention to the zombies: former lawmakers whose careers are dead, but their campaigns have come to life to help subsidize their lifestyles after they've left office.

A joint investigation by the Tampa Bay Times and 10News WTSP finds there are at least 100 zombie campaigns nationwide by politicians who no longer serve or worse -- are dead.

Visit zombiecampaigns.com at the link below for the full project, including a wide-ranging database to explore whether there's a zombie in your own backyard.

