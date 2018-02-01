WTSP
Close

'Zombie Campaigns': The candidate might be spending money, even if they're dead

They left Congress years ago. But they’re still spending campaign money. Sometimes, even when they’re dead. This groundbreaking investigation from 10News and the Tampa Bay Times exposes a giant loophole in federal law that has paved the way for shocking abuses in Washington.

Noah Pransky / Tampa Bay Times / TEGNA , WTSP 7:17 AM. EST February 01, 2018

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Drain they swamp, they said.

With all of the attention on the "swamp creatures" occupying the U.S. Capitol, nobody is paying attention to the zombies: former lawmakers whose careers are dead, but their campaigns have come to life to help subsidize their lifestyles after they've left office. 

A joint investigation by the Tampa Bay Times and 10News WTSP finds there are at least 100 zombie campaigns nationwide by politicians who no longer serve or worse -- are dead.

Visit zombiecampaigns.com at the link below for the full project, including a wide-ranging database to explore whether there's a zombie in your own backyard.

Zombie Campaigns: The campaign is over. The candidate might be dead. But the spending never stops.

© 2018 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories