Investigators: Marriott Waterside fire caused by electrical light malfunction

Photo courtesy of Chris Gstalder

TAMPA -- A three-alarm fire at the Marriott Waterside that lit up the Tampa skyline Thursday night was caused by one of the building's signature decorative light columns, the fire marshal's office said Friday.

Tampa Fire Rescue initially blamed the fire from debris from roof construction earlier in the day. The construction was on a different portion of the roof.

The fire originated from one of the columns on the southwest corner of the building. The fire, which was visible throughout downtown Tampa was fueled by the light's decorative covering and frame, TFR said.

Tampa Fire Rescue blamed the three-alarm fire on a malfunctioning decorative light column. (Photo: Tampa Fire Rescue)

The blaze started around 8 p.m. and was fully extinguished by 8:36 p.m.

TFR congratulated the Marriott's staff for promptly getting hotel guests and employees out of the building. Guests were able to return to their rooms around 9:20 p.m.

