These 'glitter' iPhone cases could cause skin burns

(WLTX) - A liquid glitter type of case for people's iPhones are being recalled because they could potentially cause burns and skin irritation.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the liquid and glitter can leak out of the cases made by MixBin, causing problems on users' skin.

LINK: Full list of Recalled Products with Pictures

There have been 24 reports worldwide of skin irritation or chemical burns, including 19 in the United States. One person reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn, and another had swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, and upper body and hands.

They were made for the iPhone 6, 6s, and 7.

The products were sold at Amazon, Henri Bendel, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch, and Victoria's Secret from October 2015 through June 2017. About 263,000 of the China made cases are under the recall.

People who bought these products should immediately stop using them, and can get a refund.

People can call MixBin Electronics toll-free at 855-215-4935 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.phonecaserecall.expertinquiry.com or www.getmixbin.com for more information.

