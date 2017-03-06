Is 'spice' still a problem on Bay-area streets?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Have you heard of spice?

A drug described to turn its alleged users into zombies is still a problem on Bay Area streets.

On Friday, St. Pete police arrested 6 people for spice and seized 100 grams of the synthetic drug. Spice is often cheap and easy to buy.

Many times the problems with spice occur in public parks among the homeless population.

It's been one year since 10 News first told you about this scary drug becoming a major problem on Bay Area streets and video went viral of users looking like "zombies."

(© 2017 WTSP)