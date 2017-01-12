Is weight-loss surgery an option for you?

Photo: NBC

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Losing weight is, by far, one of the most popular New Year's resolutions each year, but for those dangerously overweight, working out and eating healthy may not be enough.

"One of the things that are also important in why people remain obese is there are a lot of signals called gut hormones," said Dr. Jason Reynoso, a doctor with HonorHealth Bariatric Center.

Gut hormones are signals from your stomach to your brain telling you you're hungry.

The problem is that our bodies can't tell the difference between starving to death and dieting.

Both seem the same to your body, which means losing 100 pounds, or a lot of weight, can be very difficult.

"Your body thinks you're starving to death and it actively fights against you by making you more hungry, making it more difficult to become full and slowing your metabolism down significantly," said Reynoso.

That's where Reynoso comes in -- he performs gastric sleeve and gastric bypass surgeries.

He says both have strong outcomes, because the surgeries manipulate the gut hormone signals.

Instead of making you feel hungry, you feel full.

If you do believe surgery is an option for you, Arrin Larson, a program coordinator at HonorHealth Bariatric Center, said you'll have to take part in a medical weight-loss program as well.

Medical weight loss is essentially weight loss coaching done by medical professionals.

They set a nutrition and workout program for you to follow.

"One of the things that does make people more successful is really adopting the lifestyle change," said Larson. "The surgery alone does not do everything. It's a tool in the grand scheme of things. And that's why you work so closely with them, so that metabolic operation is more successful."

Gastric surgeries are typically only for those who can't seem to lose the weight other ways. It changes the way you eat forever and are typically is not reversible.

