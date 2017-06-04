ISIS claims responsibility for London attack

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: Armed police officers patrol London Bridge following last night's terrorist attack on June 4, 2017 in London, England. Police are investigationg last night's terrorist attack on London Bridge and at Borough Market. (Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

LONDON -- The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) on Sunday issued a claim of responsibility for an attack that killed seven people in a busy area of Central London.

In a statement more than 24 hours after the attack, the group's Aamaq News agency quoted a "security source," saying, "A Unit of Islamic State Fighters carried out London attacks yesterday."

Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday called for tougher measures to contain Islamic extremism in Britain.

May, facing an election Thursday, said the recent attacks, including an earlier one outside Parliament in March, are not directly connected, but that "terrorism breeds terrorism" and attackers copy one another. She also said five credible plots have been disrupted since March.

"They are bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division, and promotes sectarianism," she said.

The events unfolded Saturday night around 10 p.m. GMT when a van mowed down pedestrians along the London Bridge. Three men fled the van with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market, police and witnesses said. The attack unfolded quickly, and police said officers had shot and killed the three attackers within eight minutes.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.