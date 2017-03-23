Close Israeli police arrest Jewish teenager suspected of threatening US Jewish community centers Associated Press , WTSP 9:36 AM. EDT March 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JERUSALEM (AP) - Israeli police arrest 19-year-old Jewish Israeli suspected of making bomb threats against Jewish community centers in US. © 2017 Associated Press WTSP Gov. Scott visits Jewish school after bomb threats WTSP Jewish school evacuated again after bomb threat WTSP Arrest made in national threats to Jewish community centers WTSP S. Fla. Jewish day school evacuated after bomb threat report CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS April the giraffe is an internet sensation Man shames dog owner over poop on lawn Lakeland electric dispute 5th member of Florida family died after Alachua County crash Assisted living facility worker records sex on Snapchat April the giraffe gets a visitor while on baby watch Wheel of Fortune fail sets social media on fire Wamart rage incident Operation March Sadness St. Patrick's Day brawl More Stories GOP health bill on the brink hours from House showdown vote Mar 23, 2017, 9:02 a.m. Prime Minister Theresa May: London attacker was… Mar 23, 2017, 7:26 a.m. Police: 3 injured after stolen car crashes into house Mar 23, 2017, 9:39 a.m.
