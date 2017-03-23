WTSP
Israeli police arrest Jewish teenager suspected of threatening US Jewish community centers

Associated Press , WTSP 9:36 AM. EDT March 23, 2017

JERUSALEM (AP) - Israeli police arrest 19-year-old Jewish Israeli suspected of making bomb threats against Jewish community centers in US.

© 2017 Associated Press

