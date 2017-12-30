It took less than 50 hours for 58 more people to die from guns after the Las Vegas shooting

Mourners attend a vigil to mark one week since the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, on the corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - In Las Vegas on Oct. 1, a single gunman opened fire on a crowded concert venue, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds more. It was the single largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, and devastated the nation.

And while mass shootings focus the national attention, dozens of Americans are killed each day by someone wielding a gun.

9Wants to Know evaluated obituaries and online news articles, with the help of http://www.gunviolencearchive.org/ to find out how long, after the start of the Las Vegas shooting, would another 58 people in the United States die on the wrong side of the gun.

One minute after the first shot was fired in Las Vegas, police found 22-year-old Deandre Brown shot dead in an SUV in Shreveport, Louisiana, 1,244 miles away.

After the start of the Las Vegas shooting, 9Wants to Know found that at least 58 more people would die from a gunshot wound over the next 49 hours and 38 minutes, not including suicides. More than 60 percent of gun-related deaths are suicides, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 5-year fatal injury reports from 2011-2015. During that time period, the CDC records show more than 105,000 people in the U.S. intentionally killed themselves using a gun. REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: Don't think Chris Vanderveen is trying to change your mind when he reports on gun deaths However, tracking suicide is inherently difficult. Many are not reported by news outlets, and so updated information is not immediately available. Instead, 9Wants to Know included homicides, accidental shootings and officer-involved shootings to develop the list of the next 58 deaths. These 58 people who lost their lives to gun-related tragedies lived in 23 different states, from Florida to California. They ranged in age from 5 – 68. More than half were under the age of 30. Three children’s deaths were considered accidental.

Judah Todman, 5, was found in a car outside a preschool in Orlando. Police believe he accidentally shot himself with a family member’s gun.

Azeneth Pina, 14, was shot by another teen while driving around in a van in northeast Dallas. Her older sister told police she witnessed the shooting, and said it was an accident.

Aqawvius De'Jon Clemmer, 11, died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound in Ripley, Mississippi.

A fourth accidental death, that of Kenneth Morris, 28, occurred when Morris fatally shot himself after his gun fell from its holster in his car in Berwick, Pennsylvania. He was reportedly trying to calm his child in the backseat.

Two of the 58 were killed by officers.

Ouachita Parish deputies in Louisiana shot and killed Marquinton T. Brooks, 22, during a traffic stop. Brooks allegedly tried to drive away from the deputies and pulled a gun from his waistband.

Police in Jefferson City, Missouri shot and killed John Loaiza, 40, after he charged at the officers armed with a metal pipe.

At least 36 of the 58 were black.

Daniel Brinkley, a 24-year-old black man, was the 270th homicide in Baltimore this year. That city now has more than 300 homicides reported in 2017. Keith Minick, also a 24-year-old black man, was killed in Allentown, Pennsylvania, during a daytime shootout. Also killed during the shooting was Richard Vera Jr., a 28-year-old black man. Theirs marked the 32nd and 33rd deaths after the start of the Vegas shooting. Prosecutors believe the two men shot and killed each other.

Men are most often the victims of gun violence. Just eight women were among these 58 killed.

Tanisha Huff, 37, was killed in her home in Cincinnati, Ohio. The father of her child was arrested and charged with her murder. She had been granted a restraining order against the suspect just days before the shooting.

Officers believe Pamela Jones Williams, 57, was killed in Mayfield, Kentucky by a boyfriend because of a failing relationship. The shooter, Steven Lyn Yarbrough, is also believed to have shot and killed himself.

9Wants to Know believes that the following list represents a conservative estimate of 58 individuals who were killed by guns in the hours following the start of the Las Vegas shooting. There may have been other deaths that were not reported, and other individuals killed by guns whose names have not yet been released during that time.

Name RACE Gender City Or County State Deandre C. Brown, 22 Black Male Shreveport Louisiana Tanisha Huff, 37 Black female Cincinnati Ohio Issac Jermaine Scott, 44 Black Male Mayflower Arkansas Tommy Ellington, 61 White Male Henderson North Carolina Daniel Brinkley, 24 Black Male Baltimore Maryland Hillard Martin, 22 Black Male Macon Georgia Trenton Malik Stevenson Black Male Charlotte North Carolina Quaintez Fair, 28 Black Male East Saint Louis Illinois Roberto Ramos, 52 Hispanic male Fresno California Roy Lee Davis, 55 Uncertain Male Houston Texas Marquinton T. Brooks, 22 Black Male West Monroe Louisiana Gerardo De Santiago-Sosa 19 Hispanic Male Stone Mountain Georgia Damien Bynum, 39 Black Male Saint Louis Missouri Bryant S. Jordan, 24 Uncertain Male Richmond Virginia Dorian Myles Buck, 26 Black Male Mableton Georgia Asiyanna Jones, 22 Black Female Pittsfield Massachusetts Susan Rutigliano, 49 White female Nokomis Florida Matthew Beagle, 18 White male Nokomis Florida Aquwavius De'Jon Clemmer, 11 Black Male Falkner Mississippi Jabrelli Giddins, 27 Black Male Detroit Michigan Roosevelt Netter, 52 Black Male Baton Rouge Louisiana John Loaiza, 40 White Male Jefferson City Missouri Samuel Marroquin, 36 Hispanic/Latino Male Santa Cruz California TerriLynne Collins, 54 White Female Concho Arizona Angel Garcia, 18 Hispanic male Paramount California Mike Carpenter, 37 Black Male Cincinnati Ohio Tony Ray Battle, 37 Black Male Greensboro North Carolina Thomas Brantley Collins, 28 White Male Swink Oklahoma Pamela Jones Williams, 57 White Female Mayfield Kentucky Dominic Moore Jr., 22 Black male Clinton Township Michigan Bennie Livingston, 65 Black Male Shreveport Louisiana Keith Minick, 24 Black Male Allentown Pennsylvania Richard Vera Jr., 28 Black Male Allentown Pennsylvania Lana Florio,56 White Female Poughkeepsie New York Patrick James Stegmueller Jr. 35 White Male Chicago Illinois Robert Fabian Breen, 68 White Male Baltimore Maryland Kenneth Morris, 28 White Male Berwick Pennsylvania Francisco Agustin-Estrada, 39 Hispanic male Perris California James Wilson, 30 Black Male Cleveland Ohio Danielle Calvert, 28 White Female Pueblo Colorado Azeneth Pina, 14 Hispanic female Dallas Texas Judah Todman, 5 Black Male Orlando Florida Brandon Maurice Frye, 22 Black Male Greensboro North Carolina Kenneth Rushing, 33 Black male New Orleans Louisiana Terant Reshadd Franklin, 35 Black Male Bryan Texas Dominique Franklin, 25 Black Male Bryan Texas Jason Ray Tyner, 40 White Male Fayetteville North Carolina Antonio Marquez Veal, 25 Black Male Union City Georgia Larry M. Scott, 32 Black male Richmond Virginia Robert Hiles, 42 White male Verona Kentucky Ladareace Pool, 26 Black male Saint Louis Missouri Anthony D. Henry, 31 Black male Chicago Illinois Alec Price, 25 Black Male Atlanta Georgia Joshua Dewayne Chester, 31 Black Male Lansing Michigan Demario Hugley 30 Black Male Memphis Tennessee Deauntra Liggins, 23 Black male Gary Indiana Richard Earl Lee King, 22 black male Crestview Florida Carlos Morris, 27 black male Saint Louis (Spanish Lake) Missouri

