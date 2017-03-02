It's a small world for local Pasco woman

PASCO COUNTY -- Imagine receiving a speeding ticket 15 years ago just to find out you're working with this person. This is what happened to a Pasco County woman.

Pasco County Sheriff's office posted this amusing story on its Facebook page Thursday.

Bobbi Pridemore works for the sheriff's office. She was interested in finding out who gave her the ticket so when she asked her colleague Mike Toczylowski for help they both were surprised.

Come to find out Toczylowski was the one who wrote the ticket.

