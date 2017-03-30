It's only a drill! Emergency responders tested in active shooter scenario

TAMPA -- If you see emergency responders at two locations around Tampa this morning, don’t worry – it’s just a drill!

Hillsborough County and the Florida Department of Health, along with local first responders and a hospital will test their emergency operations plan in the event of an active shooter scenario.

It’s something they do every year. This year, they’ll focus on the healthcare system's ability to respond and treat victims in a mass casualty situation.

The exercises will take place at Hillsborough Community College’s Dale Mabry campus and James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital

Make sure to spread the word! It's only a drill!

: Active Exercise #1 -- 8:30am

Hillsborough Community College – Dale Mabry Campus

4001 W. Tampa Bay Blvd., Tampa, FL





Active Exercise #2 -- 9am

James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital

13000 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa, FL





© 2017 WTSP-TV