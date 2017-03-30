WTSP
It's only a drill! Emergency responders tested in active shooter scenario

10News staff , WTSP 8:10 AM. EDT March 30, 2017

TAMPA -- If you see emergency responders at two locations around Tampa this morning, don’t worry – it’s just a drill!

Hillsborough County and the Florida Department of Health, along with local first responders and a hospital will test their emergency operations plan in the event of an active shooter scenario.

It’s something they do every year.  This year, they’ll focus on the healthcare system's ability to respond and treat victims in a mass casualty situation.

The exercises will take place at Hillsborough Community College’s Dale Mabry campus and James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital

Make sure to spread the word!  It's only a drill!

 

:                     Active Exercise #1 -- 8:30am
                      Hillsborough Community College – Dale Mabry Campus
                      4001 W. Tampa Bay Blvd., Tampa, FL
                       
 
                      Active Exercise #2 -- 9am
                      James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital
                      13000 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa, FL
                      
 

