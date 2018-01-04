It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees!

(Getty image) (Photo: 2008 Getty Images)

MIAMI -- The South is continuing to deal with frigid temperatures as a brutal winter storm batters the Northeast.



In South Florida, it's so cold iguanas are falling from trees.



The National Weather Service in Miami said temperatures dipped below 40 degrees early Thursday. That's chilly enough to immobilize green iguanas common in Miami's suburbs.



In Mississippi, frigid weather is causing water pipes to burst underground in Jackson, the state's largest city. The city has been put under a precautionary boil-water notice and portable toilets were placed outside the state Capitol because some of the toilets won't flush inside.



In South Carolina, parts of Interstate 95 remain closed because of icy patches.



And in Tennessee, officials say the heat is mostly back on at the prison that houses the state's male death row offenders. The facility's heating system failed on Monday.

© 2018 Associated Press