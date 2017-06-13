Ivanka and Melania Trump Decide Not to Wear Headscarves on Saudi Arabia Trip
While traveling with President Trump on his trip to Saudi Arabia, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump reportedly decided not to wear headscarves. Veuer's Aaron Dickens has more.
WTSP 4:47 AM. EDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Puerto Rico as a state would affect Florida
-
Mom of slain lottery winner claims jackpot
-
Pulse survivor revisits the nightclub memorial
-
Sessions testifies to senators
-
Concord mother was attacked by a large shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas.
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
More Stories
-
London fire chief: 'A number of fatalities' as…Jun 14, 2017, 3:56 a.m.
-
One dead, four injured in Hillsborough County stabbingJun 14, 2017, 3:45 a.m.
-
Rain clouds to returnJul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.