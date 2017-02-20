Jack Black accidentally gets slapped on 'The Price is Right'

Actor and guitarist for Tenacious D, Jack Black, was accidentally slapped by a The Price is Right contestant Andrew during the Showcase Showdown. (Photo: CBS)

Game shows are more dangerous than you think they are.

At least, that's what Jack Black is probably thinking after he appeared on The Price is Right on Monday. The actor, fresh off a successful Sundance trip, joined the show for its Celebrity Charity Week (playing for the Society of Women Engineers) and seemed super stoked to be there. But he was not nearly as excited as one over-enthusiastic contestant.

During the Showcase Showdown Black waved a contestant named Andrew over for a celebratory high five after a big moment, but it seems Andrew does not know his own strength, and his hand ricocheted off Black's and straight into his head. Don't worry, Black himself said he was "OK," and Andrew apologized profusely. Host Drew Carey, meanwhile, can be heard cackling the entire time.

See the moment below, which includes helpful slow-mo.

MAN DOWN. Jack Black just got slapped! #PriceIsRight pic.twitter.com/w5x7wBu2Tq — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) February 20, 2017

