Jacksonville sheriff's worker busted on cocaine trafficing charge

Tynesha Jenkins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office employee was arrested Tuesday in North Carolina on trafficking in cocaine charges.

Tynesha Jenkins, a civilian employee in the JSO Communications Center, was booked into jail in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Jenkins, 25, and another woman arrived on a flight from Montego Bay Jamaica at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport and were flagged for a second inspection.

During the inspection, CBP officers said they examined the women's bags and discovered a white, powdery substance in the bottom of their luggage.

The substance field-tested positive for cocaine, CBP said.

News4Jax has asked JSO for comment.



