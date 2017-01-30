Japanese arcade pioneer, 'Father of Pac-Man' has died

This file picture taken on May 2, 2005 shows Namco chairman Masaya Nakamura (C) flanked by Bandai president Takeo Takasu (R) and Namco vice chairman Kyushiro Takagi (L) at a press conference in Tokyo (Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP-Getty Images)

TOKYO (AP) - The Japanese games company Bandai Namco says Masaya Nakamura, the "Father of Pac-Man" who founded the Japanese video game company behind the hit creature-gobbling game, has died at age 91.



Nakamura, who died on Jan. 22, held an honorary position at Bandai Namco, formed in 2005 from a merger of two game companies. He founded Namco in 1955. Its beginnings were humble - just two mechanical horses on the rooftop of a department store.



Pac-Man, designed by video game maker Toru Iwatani, went on sale in 1980. Guinness World Record has named it the world's most successful coin-operated arcade game.



Bandai Namco reported Nakamura's death Monday, but would not comment on the cause of his death or other personal details, citing his family's wishes.

