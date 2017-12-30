Fla. woman was last seen knocking on neighbor's door before her disappearance

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is looking for a missing woman last seen Thursday at 3572 Sanctuary Way South.

Police describe 35-year-old Suzannne Marie Carlson as a white female, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

A police spokesperson said she had no known history of mental illness and investigators are seeking neighborhood cameras to assist in the search.

According to police, Carlson last spoke to her boyfriend December 27. He called when he had not heard from her since, which he states is uncharacteristic of her.

According to police, Carlson was seen walking around her neighborhood early Thursday morning knocking on doors. Officials report a neighbor did open the door for her but was unable to understand what she was saying, due to the fact that she was very irrational.

Carlson's phone is currently shut off.

If anyone has any information on this individual, please contact police.

