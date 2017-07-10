Jayden K. Smith: Don't fall for this hoax circulating on Facebook

It’s a new variation of a warning that’s spread across Facebook before. The message says don’t accept a friend request from a certain person or else you'll be hacked.

The warning is for a request from a person named Jayden K. Smith. Facebook users are warned to not accept friend requests because he’s a hacker…and can hack you and people in your contact list.

Don’t worry. It’s a hoax. The warning goes something like this…

“Please tell all the contacts in your messenger list not to accept Jayden K. Smith friendship request. He is a hacker and has the system connected to your Facebook account. If one of your contacts accepts it, you will also be hacked, so make sure that all your friends know it. Thanks. Forwarded as received. Hold your finger down on the message. At the bottom in the middle it will say forward. Hit that then click on the names of those in your list and it will send to them.”

The website thatsnonsense.com says it’s just the latest in a string of fake hacker warnings.

While adding a friend won’t open you up for a hack, it’s also not a good idea to accept friend requests from people you don’t know.

