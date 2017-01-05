Jeb Bush will not attend Trump inauguration

Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush is introduced to speak at a town hall meeting in Summerville, South Carolina, February 17, 2016. (Photo: IM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

President-elect Trump's former competitor for the GOP nomination, Jeb Bush, will not attend the inauguration, according to our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times.

A spokeswoman for Bush said that the former Florida governor attended the other Republican presidential inaugurations; including ones for his father and both of his brother's ceremonies. But he sat out Clinton and Obama's inaugurations.

The Times reported that Bush has received criticism for praising Trump's cabinet picks, despite Trump's attacks on Bush during the 2016 campaign.

However, former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are expected to attend, as well as Hillary Clinton, whom Trump defeated in the electoral college vote.

(© 2017 WTSP)