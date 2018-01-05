Jeopardy! contestant with viral 'Gangsta' flub is from Everett

Nick Spicher (Credit: KING)

An educator at Everett’s Imagine Children’s Museum became an overnight Internet celebrity this week when he lost $3,200 on Jeopardy because of a gaffe on a gangsta rap title.

Nick Spicher is a self-proclaimed science nerd with a knowledge of the musical genre from his days in high school.

He pronounced the title of the Coolio song, “Gangsta’s Paradise” as “Gangster’s Paradise.” The judges initially awarded him the correct answer but later overturned their ruling.

Let Nick’s mistake be a lesson to us all. In 2018, you gotta keep it gangsta at all times. Never Gangster #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/NMO7QsAfyI — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 2, 2018

Nick ultimately won $17,000 during his two days on the show.

