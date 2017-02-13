Jeter, wife expecting first child

Derek Jeter holds pink balloons, a sign he and his wife are expecting a girl. (Photo: Hannah Jeter)

Derek Jeter is adding a little slugger to his home team.

The former New York Yankees captain's wife Hannah announced today in a column on The Players' Tribune that she is expecting the couple's first child.

In the column titled "The Derek I Know," Hanna Jeter details the couple's meeting and courtship, starting with their introduction by a mutual friend, when she says she thought he was a pitcher.

The story is accompanied by a photo of Derek holding a bunch of pink balloons, a clear sign of the gender of the child.

According to the article, the child is due in May.

The Players' Tribune website was founded by Jeter.

The Jeters married in July and have a residence on Davis Islands. Recently, they were granted permission to build a bigger gate at their home.

