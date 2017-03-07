Jewish school evacuated again after bomb threat

Students at David Posnack Jewish school are evacuated after a bomb threat. (Photo: CBS Miami)

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — Authorities are responding to a bomb threat at David Posnack Hebrew Day School – the second within a month.

Law enforcement responded to the scene at 5810 S Pine Island Road with bomb dogs along with other local authorities at around 10 a.m.

Authorities evacuated the school out of precaution to conduct their investigation.

This is the second time this has happened within a month. Back on February 27th, the center was also evacuated over a bomb threat.

There have been bomb threats aimed at Jewish centers in at least 16 cities across the country.

CBS Miami