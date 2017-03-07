WTSP
Jewish school evacuated again after bomb threat

CBS Miami , WTSP 10:30 AM. EST March 07, 2017

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — Authorities are responding to a bomb threat at David Posnack Hebrew Day School – the second within a month.

Law enforcement responded to the scene at 5810 S Pine Island Road with bomb dogs along with other local authorities at around 10 a.m.

Authorities evacuated the school out of precaution to conduct their investigation.

This is the second time this has happened within a month. Back on February 27th, the center was also evacuated over a bomb threat.

There have been bomb threats aimed at Jewish centers in at least 16 cities across the country.

S. Fla. Jewish day school evacuated after bomb threat report

